RUMFORD — Halfway through the 2023/24 regular season of the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League and Hotel Rumford leads with an undefeated record of 7-0. They had an easy win this week by virtue of a forfeit victory over Dixfield (1-6).

In the only game then played at MVHS, A & G Custom Cabinets and Builders (5-2, 3rd place) pulled away for an 88-80 victory over Clean Cut Painting (3-4)). Kalen Chase, Mateo Lapointe and Melik Farly led the charge as 20 plus point scorers, 24, 22 (4 threes) and 21 points. Clean Cut was led by Will Sorenson with 23 points (6 threes), Will Bean 21, Javen Smith 16 and Ryan Kimball 11.

In other action at MVMS, Smart Care PT Inc (4-3, 4th place) took over their match up with Mt Blue (5-2, 2nd place) in the first half in what was expected to be a close game and maintained a comfortable lead throughout, winning 115-85.

Dakota Tompkins was on from behind the arc in the second half and was top scorer with 36 points (8 threes) and 1 more than Cody St Germain with 35 (3 threes). Trenton Hutchinson added 14 and Austin Adams 11 more (3 threes). For Mt Blue Eric Berry had a good game with 34 points (4 threes), Cam Sennick had 20 and Kindle Bonsall aided with 17.

Then Jay (3-4) dismantled Stix and Stones (0-7), 86-57. 6 players hit double digits for Jay, Levi Armandi 16, Lucus Bellanceau 14, Zane Armandi and Alan Mitchell 13, Logan Sumner 12 and Steve Dougher 11. S & S was paced by Jamie Downs with 23 points (7 threes), Cody Dolloff 11 (3 threes) and Jose Lugo 11.

