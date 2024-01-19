Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Murphy is a male Lab mix of 65 pounds. He is four years old and was born March 14, 2019, which makes him a Pisces. His nicknames are Murph Burph and Murphy Moose.

Meet Murphy, our extraordinary social butterfly! Murphy has an unmatched love for animals, and he’s become a cherished playmate for our dog social dogs here at the shelter. A natural at self-regulating and communicating, he fosters a fantastic environment for all.

His gentle nature extends to our feline friends, earning him the title of the favorite dog among our feral cat colony. Murphy’s affection isn’t reserved for animals alone – he’s equally fabulous with people, spreading joy with his warm greetings to new friends.

Due to his excitable spirit, he’ll require that any kids he lives with are seven years or older, as he may topple over younger children. Ready to welcome Murphy’s boundless love into your home? Come meet this extraordinary companion today and discover the joy of adding a furry friend to your family!

Orin is a female, nicknamed Orin the Red. She’s six months to one year old and is a Taurus. She likes fine dining and art, comfy beds and her shelter buddy Socrates (Soh-crayts).

Orin dislikes being hungry, messes and being rushed.

