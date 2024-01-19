FARMINGTON—The University of Maine at Farmington is inviting the public to a series of UMF Public Forum events on the UMF campus during the spring 2024 semester. These thematic panel discussions explore creative and academic topics while engaging perspectives from UMF faculty, students and members of the Farmington community.

The first UMF Public Forum event will be “An Evening of Poetry,” featuring poets and faculty members Kristen Case and Jeffrey Thomson; poet, artist and designer meg willing; student Autumn Koors Foltz; and alumna Michaela Terlizzi (’25). This event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7-8 p.m., in the Performance Space in the UMF Emery Community Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Upcoming Public Forum events will include discussions on Artificial Intelligence on Feb. 7, and Changing How We Live on Earth: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Sustainability on March 20.

“We are excited to invite community members to these unique and thought provoking presentations. Maine’s public universities provide a valuable window into the world around us. The mix of faculty, students, and local artists, educators and activists contribute to our Public Forum and capture the richness of the UMF and greater Farmington community,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president.

The UMF Public Forum is a University event series sponsored by the Office of the President. Each lecture will be followed by a discussion and a reception with light refreshments.

The Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. For more information, contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.

