• Chad L. Baker, 35, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Connor T. Guth, 24, Bath, violation condition of release, unlawful possession scheduled drugs, Thursday, Jan. 18, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Justyn T. Johnson, 24, Bath, unlawful possession scheduled drugs, Thursday, Jan. 18, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Frederick O. Gusler, 22, Phillips, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Jan. 18, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Curtis J. Henderson, 55, Wilton, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, Saturday, Jan. 20, in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jessika R. Tibbetts, 42, Leeds, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Jan. 21, in Rangeley, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Asa E. Brown, 54, Carthage, operating under the influence, Sunday, Jan. 21, in Weld, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Wilson M. Jaimescastano, 46, Rangeley Plantation, operating under the influence, Sunday, Jan. 21, in Rangeley Plantation, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Timothy J. Lawrence, 40, Worcester, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Sunday, Jan. 21, in Rangeley, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

