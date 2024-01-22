RUMFORD — Samantha Conwell, the new children’s librarian at Rumford Public Library, is restarting Story Time on Valentine’s Day and will have former library Director Sue Marshall join her.

“We’re going to see how many kids come,” Conwell said. “I’m excited ’cause I’m having Sue come back, just so she can show me like what she does because I kind of want to bring in familiarity.”

Story Time is one of the programs Conwell has been planning since she started the job Dec 18.

“I have two pages of programs I want to start,” she said. She will include a projected cost to each so she can learn what programs she can do this year and next. She will also need to develop a summer program, which the library has done for many years.

Conwell, her husband, Chris, and children ages 5 and 7 have lived in Rumford the past five years after moving from another state. She said her children, Zoey and Luke, have offered several ideas for programs.

She also wants to share her skills after 20 years of photography.

“I have a little camera at home. I’m going to give one child the role of being the professional photographer of Story Time to get them really excited and say ‘I can do it!'”

Conwell also would like to incorporate some bilingual material into the program as well. She always has quite a few French worksheets that she uses she teach her daughter.

“I’m hoping to make packets to pass out to parents who want to teach their kids French, from the beginning,” she said.

Regarding changes at the library, she said, “we’re going to make a little Lego station and make a little Lego Club, which should be fun for the kids.”

Conwell, who went to school for business and medical, said she’s never worked in a library before, but she’s taken her children to many libraries, which helped provide her with ideas she might bring to the children’s program in Rumford.

She said she was considering applying for the position for awhile. She said when her husband was replacing windows at the library he chatted with Marshall, who suggested she apply for the job.

