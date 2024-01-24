CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Actor and founder of the Dempsey Center, Patrick Dempsey will attend the 24th Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit, Sugarloaf’s premier fundraising event, on Saturday, January 27, 2024. He will join in the events all weekend long representing the Dempsey Center, a beneficiary of this year’s event.

The Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit provides an opportunity for Sugarloafers, old and new, to join forces in the fight against cancer by participating in fundraisers including the Charity Challenge, a ski event where participants fundraise to earn incentives and exclusive prizes. The Summit also features off-mountain activities such as Raffle for a Cure to win a 2-year season pass to Sugarloaf, a charity gala, raffle, and live auctions. The funds raised will go to support three organizations that help Mainers facing cancer: Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, Maine Cancer Foundation, and the Dempsey Center.

Over the past 23 years, the Charity Summit has raised over $3.5 million for Maine charities. This year event organizers aim to exceed $400,000 through collective fundraising efforts.

For more information on the Charity Summit, please visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org.

