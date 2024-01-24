Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means animals are never euthanized due to a lack of space.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.

Meet Salif, who is also known as Sal, Sally or Salamander. He’s a one year old male mixed breed of 63 pounds. This lovable cuddle bug is on a mission to spend all of his time showering you with affection. Sally can be a bit hyper at times, but fear not, he is also excellent at settling down for cozy snuggle sessions.

His love knows no bounds, extending to both dogs and cats, making him the perfect all-around companion. If you are seeking a furry friend who embodies love, energy, and a dash of charm, Salamander is ready to fill your life with joy. Adopt Salif and let the adventures in companionship begin!

Salif likes Michael Jackson, spinning in the snow, cuddles, playdates with other dogs, and Rococo fashions. He dislikes midcentury Europe and Baroque fashion.

Bill is also a male of one to three years old and answers to the nicknames Bill Preston, Dude, and Bill the cat. His sign is Aries and he likes being excellent to one another, Time Travel and Jam Sessions.

He does not like his naptimes to be interrupted, running out of catnip and a lack of excellent adventures.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: