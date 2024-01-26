Cupcakes

WELD — A Cupcake Decorating Class is also being taught by Julie Jervis and is scheduled for February 12 in the Multi-purpose room at the Weld Town Office from 6:30-8 pm, $5 is suggested donation for supplies. Come decorate a cupcake bouquet to take home. Watch a demonstration of making buttercream frosting and take home the recipe. Learn several different flower piping techniques. RSVP Julie @ 401-302-1210 and her email is julie188swan@hotmail.com

Valentine

WELD — A Valentine Celebration on February 14 and will begin with Games from 3-5 p.m. (or you may bring your own). From 5-6 p.m. there will be Town Hall Pizza – bring a snack to share. Open Mic from 5:30-6 p.m. and to round out the evening from 6:00-8:00

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will be serving Fish Chowder Lunches every Thursday at 11:30 -12:30 p.m. The next lunch will be Feb. 1, until March 28. The lunch includes fish chowder, crackers, pickles, freshly made biscuits, and cookies. These lunches are free. We do accept donations to help with costs for the ingredients to make this available to everyone.

Just drive up to the front door of Trinity church and someone will bring your meals to you. For more information, please contact Trinity United Methodist Church, Debbie Farley, 207-778-3921, or email: tumcfarmington@gmail.com

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Feb. 9, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. Many thanks for your continued support. For Jan. 26, the menu features American Chop Suey, salad, garlic bread, Death by Chocolate, for $12. All meals served at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

Storytelling

PHILLIPS — Another year begins with the Fifth Annual True Stories and Tall Tales at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) located at 21 Depot St., Jan. 27, 6 p.m., promises to be an evening of entertainment and good food. A potluck supper will precede the story telling.

For anyone bringing a family-sized serving dish will gain free admission. For all others, it will be $10 per person and $5 for children. Featured speakers will be Winona Davenport, Teresa Fast and Tom Skofield, plus two new speakers, Lucas Knight of Freeman and Ben Stearns of Phillips, a Border Patrolman.

Beginning the program, Winona Davenport will talk about the history of the building. Teresa Fast and Tom Scofield of Phillips have been long standing speakers at this event. Tom has never missed an opportunity to entertain us.

PACC events are underwritten for the 2024 season by Mike and Ginny Auger, Eastman Park, Bear Bellies Tapa Table, Central Maine Crane, Dark Star Fabrics, Saviello’s EPCS, LLC, and Mike Soboleski.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 offers The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, WWW will meet on the first and third (Feb. 7 & 21) Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time. Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

FARMINGTON — Come “Beat the Winter Cabin Blues” and join us the Warming Centers which will open at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church (HMBC) in February! On Thursdays during the month of February, HMBC will be hosting a warming center. Warming Centers are free and open to everyone and provide a warm space to gather and meet with friends during the cold winter days. Come and do a puzzle, play a game of Scrabble, Cards or Cribbage.

You are welcome to come in the morning for a cup of coffee and a muffin and stay for lunch or just come and enjoy a home cooked meal at noon. Soups, stews, breads, desserts and coffee will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. HMBC Warming Center is located in the basement of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street, Farmington. Warming Centers open at 9 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m. We will not be open when RSU 9 closes due to bad weather. If you have any questions, please call the church at 778-2163.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an addiction meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St.

