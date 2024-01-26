RUMFORD — Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League (MVRBL) began the second half of their season on the same note as the first half, with Hotel Rumford winning a solid 89-72 victory over Mt Blue (5-3) and remaining undefeated at 8-0. They placed 5 players in double figures, Tom Danylik 26 points, Owen Jones 18 (all threes), JT Taylor 17, Zach New 13 and Matt McCarthy 12. Cam Sinnick directed Mt Blue with 30 points, Eric Berry had 15 and JT Williams 10.

Smart Care PT Inc has come on strong lately, now at 5-3, beating A & G Custom Carpentry (5-3), 137-97. Cody St Germain was his dominant self, scoring 52 points and controlling the inside. He was helped by Dakota Tompkins with 23 (3 threes), Trenton Hutchinson 19 (5 threes), Ben Holmes 20 and Clay Swett 11 more. A & G top scorers were Malik Farley with 30 points, Kalen Chase 19 and Joe Gaudreau 12 (all threes).

Clean Cut Painting and Jay played a back and forth game with Clean Cut (4-4) pulling away late to post a 65-56 victory. The victors were led by Will Bean with 23 points, Jevin Smith 15 and Sean Caddigan 10. Zane Armandi was top man for Jay (3-5) with 18 points (3 threes), followed by Steve Dougher 15 and Logan Sumner 11.

In the last game, Dixfield had an easy time with Stix and Stones, 102-45. Dixfield (2-6) dominated all aspects of the game with Cam Godbois finishing with 28 points, Arick Richards 24 (4 threes) and a few dunks, Jake Bessey 16 and Gavin Hebert 14. S n S (0-8) had 1 player in double figures, Jose Lugo with 21 points (3 threes).

