• Joey P. Savage, 58, New Sharon, gross sexual assault, two counts violation condition of release, Monday, Jan. 22, in New Sharon.

• Casey W. Merry, 43, Mercer, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, warrant operating after habitual offender revocation, attaching false plates, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Farmington, $380 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Steven J. Marin, 60, Wilton, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Elizabeth A. Ross, 42, Wilton, violation condition of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Thursday, Jan. 25, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Richard Hutchinson, 82, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Thursday, Jan. 25, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Candice J. Phillips, 32, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Jan. 25, in New Sharon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gary C. Steadman, 58, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Jan. 26, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Deanna L. Donahue, 34, Rumford, warrants 18 counts of failure to appear, Saturday, Jan. 27, in Jay, released to Oxford County Jail, Jay Police Department.

• Tony Hudon, 46, Weare, New Hampshire, operating snowmobile under the influence, Saturday, Jan. 27, in Franklin County, $150 bail, Maine Warden Service.

• Erik J. Nicholoplus, 44, South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus miles over the speed limit, Saturday, Jan. 27, in Kingfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tyler J. White, 33, Rumford, warrant violation condition of release, warrant unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, Saturday, Jan. 27, in Jay, released to Oxford County Jail, Jay Police Department.

• Joseph K. Wetson, 62, Strong, warrant violation condition of release, Saturday, Jan. 27, in Strong, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

