ANDOVER — Selectman Justin Thacker said Wednesday that a section of South Main Street/Route 5 that has been closed since severe flooding Dec. 18 will reopen this week or next.

There is “a plan to reopen Route 5 either at the end of this week or the beginning of next week,” he wrote in a text to the Rumford Falls Times.

The damage in the area of Gardner Brook Bridge forced closure of South Main Street from Covered Bridge Road to Andover Road in Rumford, Thacker said.

During a Select Board meeting Tuesday, Thacker said he spoke with a representative of the state highway department this week to tell them their “patchwork” or asphalt repair on Route 120 may not be sustainable in some spots, since “it is pretty soft.”

In another matter, board Chairman Brian Mills said the town will seek up to $500,000 in state grants to repair the town tennis courts and possibly other recreational properties. The courts were built in the 1970s with state money and need to be resurfaced, he said.

Selectmen approved the town’s summer concert series, which begins in June on the Town Common.

Resident Pete Coolidge, who leads the concert series, said he has two bands booked so far, and they will continue to use the nearby First Congregational Church if it rains.

Also, selectmen approved the town’s Olde Home Days celebration to be held on town properties, including Grimaldi Field and the Town Common.

Committee Chairwoman Sharon Hutchins said traditional events such as the antique tractor pull and lawn mower races will be held in addition to Highland Games, which is a new feature this year.

She said the committee meets the fourth Monday of the month and all are welcome.

