JAY — Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts in Auburn, Jay, Rumford and South Paris presented numerous awards to students and teachers at the local Post 3335 Sunday as part of its annual patriotism program.

Spruce Mountain Middle School teacher Denise Acritelli was recognized as Maine’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year.

Jim Manter, judge advocate and co-chairman of the Post 3335 program committee, said the annual patriotism program draws over 70,000 participants and awards more than $1.5 million.

“We believe that it takes a special person to have a successful patriotism program in our community,” Manter said. “That ideal person must not only engage our students in patriotic topics and excel at the professional level, but also reach out and engage in the community as well.”

Acritelli was recognized in November as Teacher of the Year by Post 3335 and won for VFW District 9, which includes Posts 1603 in Auburn, 3335 in Jay, 1641 in Rumford and 9787 in South Paris.

At the state level, she won Middle School Teacher of the Year and was named overall winner, Manter said.

Advertisement

Each fall, Acritelli includes a two-week session on patriotism in her curriculum. At the end of the session, she shares information about the annual VFW Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest and encourages her students to participate.

“Denise has been doing this now for 22 years,” according to information from Post 3335. “Her students have submitted a phenomenal 680 Patriot’s Pen essays to the local VFW Post.”

The contest is open to students in grades six through eight, Kim Cote, Post 3335 auxiliary chairman of the program, said. The theme this year was How Am I inspired by America.” Essays were judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas, she said.

Acritelli’s students submitted 28 Patriot’s Pen essays, with some sent to other Posts in District 9 that had no applicants, Manter said.

Spruce Mountain Middle School essay winners included:

• Landyn Anthony, first place representing the Jay Post and District 9.

Advertisement

• Avery Cook, second place representing the Jay Post.

• Jailinn Fortin, third place representing the Jay Post.

• Madelyn Rowley representing the Rumford Post.

• Melody Hubble representing the South Paris post.

From Poland Community School:

• Kristin Purdy representing the Auburn Post.

Advertisement

Another patriotism program is the Voice of Democracy essay contest open to high school students who share their thoughts orally, Cote said. This year’s theme was What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy? Entries were judged on originality, content and delivery.

Winners were:

• Aisha Ibrahim, Lewiston High School, representing the Jay Post, and the District 9 winner.

• Gracie Hazard, Lewiston High School, representing the Auburn Post.

• Daisey Sweatt, Dirigo High School in Dixfield, representing the Rumford Post.

• Ryann Holden, home school, representing the South Paris Post.

Buckfield Junior-Senior High School teacher Jonathan Carsley was named the South Paris Post’s Teacher of the Year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: