RUMFORD — A Peru couple was presented with a Lifesaving Award by the Town of Rumford on Thursday evening.

Rumford Fire Deputy Chief Mike Arsenault wrote that around 10 a.m. Jan. 6, Rumford Fire and Med-Care were dispatched to the Eagles Club on Rumford Avenue for the report of a man in his 70s not conscious and not breathing.

Upon arrival, the crew of three entered the hall to find Rumford firefighter Jesse Morgan and his wife, Mandy, doing CPR. The couple was at the club on their off time playing pool.

Jesse advised the victim had been assisted to the floor, with CPR initiated by other patrons. They took over CPR and an AED was used to make sure high-quality CPR and defibrillation was being administered. The victim was back breathing on his own as Med-Care was walking in the room, said Arsenault.

Arsenault said, “Without the quick actions of Jesse and Mandy, this gentleman’s chances of survival would have been reduced significantly. The citizens of Rumford should be proud to have a member of the fire department with the qualities of Jess Morgan and his wife, Mandy.”

Last August, following the retirement of Deputy Chief Chris Bryant, the Select Board approved Chief Chris Reed’s recommendation to fill the vacancy with Jesse Morgan, who had served in South Carolina for years as a firefighter/EMT. He said Jesse moved to this area when his wife, Mandy, began work for Rumford Hospital.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 356,000 cardiac arrests happen annually outside of the hospital setting. With that, up to 90 percent are fatal. Studies have shown that chances of survival can be doubled or even tripled with early effective CPR and defibrillation.

