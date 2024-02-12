PORTLAND — Two Rumford police officers were honored at the annual Maine Association of Police Awards Banquet late last month for exceptional work above and beyond the call of duty, according to a statement by Rumford police.

Police Sgt. Donald Miller received the Heroism Award and retired police Officer Douglas Maifeld received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In October, Miller intervened when an armed person was stalking an innocent, random woman and her infant child in Rumford, according to the statement. While he was speaking with her and making arrangements to escort her and her child safely home, the suspect drove up to the scene in the middle of the street and shined the headlights on his vehicle on them.

Miller’s concern for the safety of the woman and child, as well as for the other officers on scene, grew when the suspect appeared to be incoherent. At the risk of placing themselves in imminent danger, Miller arranged for a police cruiser to block the road to allow the citizen and child to escape, according to the statement.

Miller attempted to deescalate the situation from behind limited cover and asked the suspect repeatedly to exit his vehicle. The suspect threatened to kill the officers with an assault-style rifle and attempted to shoot them, which resulted inhim being fatally shot by police, the statement said.

Miller was presented the Heroism Award for putting himself in grave danger to protect the lives of others, and for his leadership and bravery.

In January 2020, Officer Maifeld retired from the Rumford Police Department after serving for over 30 years as a patrol officer and sergeant. He dedicated a significant amount of time supporting and mentoring youth in the River Valley area as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor, child safety seat specialist, and supporter and participant in the Special Olympics program.

He was hired in the fall of 2020 as a full-time school resource officer for Regional School Unit 10 schools in Rumford and Mexico, handling all police matters and conducting investigations for incidents related to the schools.

According to the statement, Maifeld has been unwavering in his passion to mentor the youth in the community, teaching them important skills and healthy lifestyle choices to become good community citizens when they reach adulthood.

Every summer break from school, Maifeld spends time at Camp POSTCARD, which stands for Police Officers Striving to Create and Reinforce Dreams, providing the opportunity for hundreds of children to experience the camp run by the Volunteers of America.

Last summer, he participated in the Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and served his community as a Guardian of the Flame at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Maifeld has a great working relationship with school faculty, staff and students, and knows most, if not all, by name, according to the statement. He can be found in and out of the schools, at sporting events, and at other special functions as he gives his all-around support to the staff and students he serves, it said.

For his commitment, accomplishments and dedication to the youth in the community, he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

