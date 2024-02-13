MEXICO — Med-Care Ambulance Chief Paul Landry Jr. addressed the selectmen on Feb. 6 concerning the town’s fire department, which has been operating out of the Med-Care base since the fire station was flooded by the Dec. 18 storm and the subsequent repair process.

He said Med-Care, whose governing body is a Board of Directors with representatives from all eleven member towns, has several members concerned that there is no agreement with the Town of Mexico regarding compensation for use of the facility.

Selectman Jack Arsenault said years ago, when Med-Care’s base was located on Main Street in Mexico, there was a mold issue, and the Mexico Fire Department provided sleeping quarters for Med-Care for a period of time, no questions asked and no compensation.

Landry suggested that the town could make a small contribution to the Med-Care ambulance fund. He added that perhaps the move to Med-Care by the fire department might be covered through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) monies from the flood.

Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day said it would be more likely any compensation would have to come out of the town surplus, which would require a special town meeting to approve.

Med-Care towns include Andover, Byron, Canton Dixfield, Hanover, Mexico, Newry, Peru, Roxbury and Rumford in Oxford County, as well as to the town of Carthage in Franklin County.

Advertisement

This issue would likely be acted upon by selectmen at their next meeting on Feb. 20.

Welch said the sidewalk plow is back after repairs for the second time, and is now running well.

Selectmen voted to add to the June annual town ballot questions about removal of the following ordinances:

* Removal of the massage establishment ordinance.

* Removal of an ordinance regulating obscene material.

* Removal of the tiny home ordinance.

In each case, the town would instead follow the state ordinance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: