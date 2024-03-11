RUMFORD — Over 100 people gathered Saturday for the second River Valley Recovers Strong Rally at the Larry Labonte Recovery Center to shed light on the opioid epidemic and addiction.

Tommy Hayes, administrative assistant with the center, said there was a significant decrease, for the first time, in overdoses throughout Oxford County, marking a positive turn in their collective efforts to support those struggling with addiction.

Hayes said that in 2022, they witnessed 36 fatal overdoses, particularly impacting the River Valley area. Families were left shattered, mourning the loss of loved ones. However, the community rallied to provide support.

Responding to the urgent need for action, a coalition of individuals in recovery, local agencies and officials convened to address the profound impact of substance use. Out of these discussions emerged a comprehensive plan that laid the foundation for a series of events dedicated to tackling substance use disorder in the community.

The rally featured a 1-mile march with people carrying signs of positivity and hope, followed by a barbecue at the center.

Glenn Gordon, recovery coach with Oxford County Mental Health Services, said the rally aims to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals, families and friends affected by addiction.

“We firmly believe that community and connection are the keys to healing, dispelling stigma and fostering support. Hope is our beacon, and together, we can make a lasting impact on overcoming SUD,” Gordon said.

