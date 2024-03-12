MEXICO — John “Jack” Arsenault, elected by voters Nov. 7 to fill the position vacated by Kevin Jamison, resigned in mid-February, according to Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day.

She said will be an election at the annual town meeting in June to fill the remaining two years of that three-year term.

At the select board meeting March 5, the board approved a request from Library Director Marilla Couch that while the Rumford Public Library is closed, the Mexico Public Library will be able to honor Rumford cards at no cost to the cardholders. The general policy is that out of town residents need to pay $15/year for a card. This fee will be waived when you show your active RPL card.

Mexico Public Library will not be issuing a new card to you, but you will be able to take materials home. This will no longer be in effect when Rumford Public Library is reopened.

The Select Board also approved a recommendation to waive the fees for vendors to the town for participating in two upcoming community events.

One is for a Cinco De Mayo Block Party, an event by Michelle Williams of Mexico Good Samaritan on Sunday, May 5 from 3-7 p.m. at 134 Main St. in Mexico.

The other will be for the town’s second annual Fourth of July Celebration, to be held in the Mexico Recreation Park.

