REGION —The Maine Agricultural Mediation Program (MAMP) is looking for artists for its 2025 wall calendar with a submission deadline of May 20. The 2025 calendar, which showcases the artwork by Maine-based artists, will celebrate the theme of “farming and tending to the land and sea throughout the seasons.”

This annual wall calendar features artwork in all mediums except photography. Submissions should be high-quality, scanned images of 300 dpi or greater with a 2:1 aspect ratio. The final printed image will be 4 inches high by 8 inches wide. Artists’ submissions are limited to two (2) entries and each artist selected for the calendar will receive up to 3 free copies of the calendar.

Artwork must be in a file size no larger than 25 MB and submitted via e-mail to maineagmediation@maine.edu. Submissions must include the artist’s name, title of work, and description of the medium, and can also include a brief statement about the story of the piece. For a detailed list of submission requirements, visit the program webpage. To request reasonable accommodation, contact Lucy Wess, maineagmediation@maine.edu, 207.974.9637.

All proceeds from the calendar sales directly support the Maine Agricultural Mediation Program and its efforts to assist farmers and promote sustainable agriculture in Maine.

MAMP, a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Mediation Program, is locally managed by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The program aims to support and promote the agricultural community in Maine by providing conflict resolution, contract and lease co-drafting, and personal financial coaching services.

MAMP works with ag community members to help them navigate difficult conversations and develop sustainable, self-created solutions. Mediation is a voluntary and confidential process guided by trained neutrals. MAMP staff and mediators work with participants to resolve conflict and concerns around agricultural loans, conservation programs, wetland determinations, pesticides, family farm transition, lease issues, neighbor disputes, worker/employer disagreements, and more. Visit the program website to learn more about agricultural mediation and other MAMP services at UMaine Extension.

