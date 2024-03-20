Sunrise service

NEW PORTLAND — Looking for an Easter Celebration? Join the Western Mountains Baptist Church on Easter morning, March 31. Everyone is welcome. The morning will kick off at sunrise, at 6:20 a.m. Dress warm for the gathering outside at the foot of the cross. Pastor Tom DuBois will share a brief account of Jesus’s resurrection along with a few hymns.

Afterwards, everyone is invited to head inside for hot chocolate, tea and coffee while a big hearty breakfast is prepared and served at 7-ish. There will be something for everyone and there is no charge so bring the whole family. At 10 a.m., Pastor Tom will deliver a thought-provoking Easter message. Children’s Church and nursery are an option if wanted. If you aren’t able to be present for the message, it will be live streamed via the WMBC facebook page.

Also, it will be available on Youtube at a later date. CDs are available – contact the church to have one mailed to you at no cost. WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt 27) in New Portland. To learn more, visit www.westernmountainschurch.org, call 265-2557 or email: waesternmountainbaptist@tds.net.

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, “The Church in the Wildwood,” 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid, will hold an Easter service on Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. All are welcome! The Reverend Doug Dunlap and Ginni Robie will share in leading the service which will visit all the events of Holy Week with scriptures, stories, and songs, beginning with the story of Christ’s entrance into the Holy City and concluding with the Resurrection. Please call 207-639-2713 or visit our website, www.reedsmillchurch.org, for more information.

Episcopal



WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes you to attend during Holy Week. The schedule is:

Palm Sunday: March 24 at 9:30 a.m. Distribution of Palms Holy Communion, and dramatic reading of the Passion

Maundy Thursday: March 28 at 5 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday: March 29, 4 p.m. Ecumenical Service at the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main St. followed by

Stations of the Cross: 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Orchard Drive (corner of Orchard and Colby Miller) in Wilton

Easter Service: 9:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s, 59 High St. Wilton

We invite you to join us each Sunday for our regular Holy Communion Service at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome! For more information: stlukeswilton.org or call the office at 207-645-2639.

Baptist



JAY — Bean’s Corner Baptist Church, located at 17 Chesterville Rd.. Stop in any Sunday to our regular Sunday morning services at 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Services are also streaming online Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Good Friday service March 29, will be at 6 p.m., Easter Sunday services March 31 at 8 a.m. Easter breakfast March 31 from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. service.

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, located at 25 Church St. will hold special services during Holy Week, beginning with: Palm Sunday, March 24, is the Sunday before Easter and marks the start of Holy Week: Worship Service at 10:30 a.m., palm fronds will be given at each door. Maunday Thursday, March 28 service at 6 p.m. in Vestry then Good Friday, March 29: the church will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone wishing to spend time praying or meditating. Easter Sunday March 31: Easter Breakfast will be enjoyed from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Vestry. Easter Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.

FARMINGTON —Worthy is the Lamb is a beautiful and powerful cantata of music and narration remembering the death, resurrection, and majesty of Jesus Christ, God’s Son. It will be presented by the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street, Farmington, on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. The program is divided into three sections. Section One is The Revered King : “Worthy is the Lamb,” “Blessed is the King! Hosanna” (set to a Hebrew folk song). Section Two is The Rejected Messiah : “At the Passover, We Sing,” “We Like Sheep Have Gone Astray,” and “On the Cross.” The final section is The Risen Savior : “Mary Came to the Tomb” Soloist – Parker Bachelder, Violin – John Curtis Winslow, Orchestral Bells – Kathy Hinds, and Piano – Sandi Rebert “Glory to the Risen Lamb!” (in the style of a Spiritual) and “Praise the Living King” (set in a Celtic style). The choir is accompanied by a gorgeous orchestration CD. The narrator is Tom Charles. The public is cordially invited to this FREE concert. Call 778-9696 for more information. FARMINGTON — Farmington Baptist Church is hoping people will help this Easter to literally pack the church for Jesus! Come and hang out with us at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd., Farmington where our focus is about worshiping Jesus, spending time with family, and loving one another. Not a morning person…That’s o.k.! Join us at 10:30 a.m. on March 31 at 194 Whittier Road, Farmington for a family-oriented service that kids and adults will enjoy. We have plenty of room for everyone, so just come as you are. Let’s pack this place for Jesus. Bring the children to hear a special Easter story and enjoy our Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at the church. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731. NO. LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church has these events planned for Holy Week: March 24: Palm Sunday service with special music from our choir at 9:30 a.m. March 28: Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. and March 31: Easter Sunday worship service with special music from our choir at 9:30 a.m. Catholic JAY/FARMINGTON — Here’s a list of what is happening at the parishes of St. Rose of Lima, 1 Church St. Jay, ME and St. Joseph, 133 Middle St. Farmington, ME parishes during Holy Week. Holy Thursday at 6 p.m. – Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St. Rose. From 7 to 9 p.m. – Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St. Rose Good Friday – at Noon – Stations of the Cross at St. Joseph Good Friday – at 3 p.m. – Stations of the Cross at St. Rose and at 6 p.m. – Passion of Our Lord-Veneration of the Cross at St. Rose Holy Saturday – at 8 p.m. – Easter Vigil at St. Rose Easter Sunday – 8:30 a.m. – Mass at St. Rose Easter Sunday – 10:30 a.m. – Mass at St. Joseph and 5 p.m., Mass at St. Joseph. Easter services 6:00 a.m. Sunrise service on Orchard Drive in Wilton 9:00 a.m. Wilton United Methodist Church 9:00 a.m. Dryden Baptist Church in Wilton 9:30 a.m. First Congregational Church in Wilton 9:30 a.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton 11:00 a.m. Strong United Methodist Church in Strong WILTON — As we draw closer and closer to Holy Week and Easter, what a great opportunity to join others in worship as we move from Jesus’ arrest to his trial and crucifixion on the cross. The best is yet to come with his resurrection on Easter. An open invitation to all! Come celebrate at area churches. Thursday, March 28, Maundy Thursday service at 4 p.m. in Wilton United Methodist Church 6 p.m. in Strong United Methodist Church 5 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Friday, March 29, Good Friday Ecumenical Tenebrae Service at 4 p.m. in Wilton United Methodist Church or 6 p.m. at Strong United Methodist Church Saturday, March 30, Stations of the Cross 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Strong United Methodist Church Easter pies FARMINGTON — Get your home-made Easter pies Saturday, March 30 at the Octagon House, 126 High Street. The sale of pies at $20 each starts at 9 a.m. and runs until the pies are sold out! Pies were created by Farmington Historical Society bakers. Easter Party WELD —Don’t forget this Saturday, March 16 is the Easter Party/Spring Fling at the Weld Town Hall from 3 to-8 p.m. as well as a “potluck” meal – so bring a casserole, salad, soup, cookies, or brownies “open mic” and talent show then the monthly line/square dance following the meal.

