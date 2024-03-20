LIVERMORE — Here are the students at Spruce Mountain Primary School who were the February Phoenix Promise Keepers of the Month. Our Phoenix Promise is a pledge we say each morning during morning announcements. It states, “I promise to Spread Kindness, Model Responsibility, Practice Safety, and Show Respect.” Our specialist staff also pick a student of the month each month. We have a Library Star, Artist of the Month, Computer Scientist, Music Superstar, and a Grand Slam MVP. They are all mixed within the photos. These hard working students make the future look brighter!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: