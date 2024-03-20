LIVERMORE — Here are the students at Spruce Mountain Primary School who were the February Phoenix Promise Keepers of the Month. Our Phoenix Promise is a pledge we say each morning during morning announcements. It states, “I promise to Spread Kindness, Model Responsibility, Practice Safety, and Show Respect.” Our specialist staff also pick a student of the month each month. We have a Library Star, Artist of the Month, Computer Scientist, Music Superstar, and a Grand Slam MVP. They are all mixed within the photos. These hard working students make the future look brighter!

Kindergarten: From Left: Ashleigh Roberts, Colt Roy, Mercedes Jackson, Aidan Black, Oaken Sergio, Oakley Dorr, Alexander Pike, Amelia Gove, Angel Baker, Jacob Pelletier, Za’Riah Asch, Michael Hobbs, Submitted photo

 

1st Grade: Lorelei Renaud, Alayna Dumont, Declan Clark, Adeline Davis, Conner Knowles, Luna Kelly, Alyse Letendre, Adah Reed, Charlotte Hobbs, Vincent Allen Submitted photo

 

2nd Grade: Nolan Michaud, Emmeline Caron, Adisyn Addams, Dylan Wiggins-Ryder, Lexi DeMillo, Holden Churchill, Anthony Jewell, Alexis Nelson, Carson Scott, Madilyn Brown, Lathan Strome. Submitted photo

