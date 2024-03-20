LIVERMORE FALLS — It was a great night at The American Legion Post 10 last night with a presentation on Honor Flight Maine. Mathew Mank, Chairman of the Board, and Charlie Paul, came to speak to the community about taking Veterans to Washington D C to tour the monuments, all for free.

Every WWII Veteran in Maine should experience their National Memorial. Time is of the essence, so please help us find these elder Veterans and help them submit an application to visit their long-awaited National World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. this year.

The process is simple: Complete an on-line application and turn in the application by completing a paper application and mail to: HFM, PO Box 1770, Portland, Maine 04104-1770. Then just patiently await a phone call from an HFM Volunteer. We’ll call you as soon as possible with details.

The George Bunton Post 10 American Legion Livermore Falls Maine made a donation of an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) to the Honor Flight Maine Program, who transports thousands of elderly veterans every year. Applications are available online at HonorFlightMaine.org.

The average cost to send a veteran on a trip to see their memorials is $1,000. With many Maine veterans on the waiting list, your generous support is needed.

