FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington cordially invites members of the public to its second annual “Connecting with the Community” social event on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. The event will be held at The Landing and the Beaver Lodge in the lower level of the Olsen Student Center, 111 South St., Farmington.

Refreshments will be provided by Sodexo’s catering service. It is free and open to the public.

“We cordially invite all residents of the western Maine community to the UMF campus to learn the many ways UMF serves the community. In turn, we want to learn from community members ways we might work together to better serve the needs of the residents in Franklin and its neighboring counties. Please join us to share ideas and get to know each other. UMF is here to serve the community and we look forward to this opportunity to meet residents from diverse sectors of the community,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president.

The event will feature representatives from more than 15 University offerings who will share an inside look at what UMF has to offer the Greater Franklin County area. Come learn more about UMF’s Adult Degree Completion, Early College, Graduate Programs, GoldLEAF, Emery Community Arts Center, Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center, Mainely Outdoors, UMF Fitness & Recreation Center, Veteran Student Group, Catering & Event Space, Athletics, Travel Courses, Alumni, Mantor Library, the Testing Center and much more.

A nationally recognized public liberal arts college known for its commitment to the creative arts, teacher preparation, the health arts and sciences, the environment, business and public service, UMF provides a challenging yet supportive environment to prepare students for both careers and further study. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is a welcoming, close-knit academic community that prepares students for enriching professional careers, engaged citizenship and an enduring love of learning.

