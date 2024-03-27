STATE — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) is currently accepting applications for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund. Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides renewable scholarship support to young women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine pursuing post-secondary education in science or engineering at a four-year university.

There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

The deadline for applications is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.mainecf.org. The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

