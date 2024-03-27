REGION — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and other area non-profits are working hard to meet the short- and long-term needs of individuals and families in our community. Through United Way’s Very Basics Fund we focus on helping those struggling with the rising costs of the essentials. Increased food prices, high heating costs, and the potential risk of not being able to pay housing, utility, and food bills due to financial strains are a reality.

Organizations that serve populations in need every day are finding themselves under-resourced to serve a growing demand for those services. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area looks to help with the ongoing basic needs of the Greater Franklin County residents.

United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund. Applications are due April 30, 2024. The next opportunity for applications will be in October 2024.

We encourage non-profits, including schools, municipalities, and faith-based organizations to apply. Visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund for more information and the online application. Applicants may apply for up to $5,000.

Since its inception in 2019, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has funded $138,318.65 in basic needs for area organizations. Funding for our Very Basics Fund is provided through generous donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations. Anyone interested in donating to The Very Basics Fund may do so at www.uwtva.org/give and choose The Very Basics Fund from the drop-down menu.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow it on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on programs and initiatives!

