On my most recent visit to the Farmington Recycling Center, I noticed a new sign in front of the plastics bin: “Number 2 Plastics Only.” Sure enough, the attendant walked over to me and placed his hands on top of my boxes of plastic and said, “Most of this is garbage.”

It’s not garbage. Garbage is being required by the town to recycle when it cannot support a recycling program that can handle more than one type of plastic. Seems to me like a way to make residents pay for a larger quantity of trash.

If Waterville can accept all plastics 1-7, we ought to be able to find a way to do liase with municipalities whose programs don’t end up producing more waste. I’ll happily pay a little more into the system to prevent contributing to the landfill.

John Mariana

Farmington

