Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Victor & Verbena are a male and female bonded pair of three to four months. They have earned the nicknames of V&V and Cutest Beans

Meet Victor and Verbena, an adorably sweet bonded sibling pair! These little love bugs are a little shy, though Verbena is a little more social and outgoing with new people than Victor. They love to spend their days snuggling with each other, but they also know how to roughhouse! They are the best of friends, and they are looking for a home where they feel comfortable enough to come out of their delightful little shells at their own pace!

Cannoli is a six months to one year old male mixed breed, his nicknames are Holy Cannoli and Cannoli-Oli.

Cannoli is an excitable but gentle sensitive soul! He is super social with other dogs, and he also loves cats and people. However, Cannoli gets very nervous around children, so he would be best suited for a home with no kids. He likes to go on walks and play with other dogs. He also loves treats, and he will try to impress you with his jumps. He does have quite a lot of energy, so he would benefit from lots of room to run around. He is a very sweet, loving boy ready to go home with you!

