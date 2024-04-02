Editor’s note: This report was provided by Mason Labonte, Blue Crew FRC Team 6153 assistant team captain.

FARMINGTON — Since January of this year when FIRST [For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology] released their FRC [First Robotics Competition] game Crescendo, Blue Crew FRC Team 6153 has been working on its 2024 robot Fortissimo.

The team worked tirelessly every day of the week to build a robot that could effectively shoot rings six feet high, race across the field, and even climb onto a swinging chain. They were even able to keep up their streak of safety awards, securing their 11th and 12th nominated awards in a row.

The team kept at it from January to early March, right up until their first competition, Granite State, in Salem, New Hampshire. Here, they competed with 34 other teams from across New England where the team was ranked 23rd at the end of playoffs. During the playoff matches, the team was picked for the third seed by the alliance captain, 3467 Windham Wind Up from Windham, New Hampshire, along with 131 Chaos from Manchester, New Hampshire.

After Granite State, the team worked to improve their robot for two more weeks before continuing to their second competition, Pine Tree in Lewiston. This was an incredibly exciting event for the team as it is the only event in Maine, and has just returned from a hiatus due to a lack of participating teams last year.

The team ended qualifications in ninth place, and working alongside the team during playoffs was FRC team 4906, The Collective, from Waterville as well as 9101, Green Mountain Robotics, from Burlington, Vermont. At the end of the day, the team was eliminated in the semifinals to the second seed alliance.

Now, the team is waiting to find out if they qualify for the New England District Championship and working to make plans for the offseason.

Blue Crew’s mission is to spread STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] and FIRST values throughout their community to help create the next generation of problem solvers and thinkers. They consist of nearly 20 students from Mt. Blue and Spruce Mountain high schools and are based out of the Foster Tech Center in Farmington. This is their ninth year competing with FIRST.

Please visit the website https://www.bluecrew6153.org/home; Instagram @bluecrewrobotics; Facebook @FRC6153; and YouTube Blue Crew Robotics [FRC team 6153] to connect with and stay updated about the team.

The Blue Crew would like to thank its sponsors: Holmes family, Wilde family, Franklin Savings Bank, Pallet One, CMP, Origin, McCarthy Turbines, Otis Federal Credit Union, Dutch Gap Auto, and Androscoggin Bank.

