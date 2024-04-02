On a very windy morning Saturday, youngsters ages 6 and under found Easter eggs behind the Mexico Fire Station, then exchanged them for Easter baskets. The free event was co-hosted by the River Valley Chamber and the Mexico Firemen’s Relief. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Mexico maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles