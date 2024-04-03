LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Sunday, March 31, service it was a lovely Spring day, just in time for Easter. At 9:30 a.m., the First Baptist Church ladies served a wonderful Easter Breakfast before the worship service that began at 10:30 a.m.

The service opened as the Worship Team sang a lilting hymn, titled: “Come, Let Us With Our Lord Arise”. Pastor Russ Thayer followed with the call to worship. He welcomed all to the service and led the congregation as we sang two hymns: “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth”, and “Alleluia. Alleluia.”, followed by prayer time and the “Gloria”.

We then sang a favorite hymn, “Because He Lives”. Pastor Thayer presented the Junior Sermon, “Secret Box”, then the children left to go to Sunday School. We sang another favorite Easter hymn, “Christ Arose”, and Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Behold the Lamb” on organ and piano as the tithes and offerings were collected. Randy Pond presented special music as he sang “The Holy City”, accompanied by Maggie.

Pastor Russ introduced his sermon as he read from the Book of John, Chapter 20, Verses 1 – 18. He titled the sermon, “I Have Seen the Lord.” Jesus had been wrapped in linens and laid to rest in a tomb. Very early one morning, Mary Magdalene went to the gravesite and saw that the stone had been rolled away.

She ran to find the disciples and told them that the body had been taken away. Peter and another disciple went to look, and they saw the linens that had been wrapped around the body. They did not know that Jesus was going to Heaven to be with God, His Father.

They left and went to their homes. But Mary Magdalene stayed, crying as she looked into the tomb. She stepped in and saw two angels. They asked why she was crying, and she told them someone had taken away the body of Jesus. As she turned to leave, she saw a man she didn’t recognize. It was Jesus and He spoke her name. She realized it was Jesus.

He instructed her to find the disciples and tell them He would soon ascend into Heaven to be with God, His Father. Pastor asked us to put ourselves in place of a disciple or Mary Magdalene. How would we have reacted to that situation? Would we have believed it was real and accept it? Think about it.

The Service ended as we sang “He Lives”, and after the benediction, we sang “Rejoice, the Lord Is King”.

Announcements:

1. Food Cupboard: In April, we will collect cereal.

2. The Worship Team/Choir meets every Thursday at 1 – 2 p.m. for rehearsal.

3. The next Ladies Potluck Lunch will be at 11:30 on Thursday, April 4.

4. The next Soap ‘n More Store will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

5. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, April 28, from 7 – 8 p.m.

