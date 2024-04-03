NORTH JAY — National Library Week is April 7-April 13. We are excited to announce that on April 13, the author, Paul Doiron will be at the library at 6 p.m. in Memorial Hall. He will be promoting Pitch Dark, his new novel set to be released on June 25.

He is doing a pre-publication blitz at select libraries across the state and we are lucky enough to be one of them. Devaney, Doak, and Garrett will have his previously published books on hand if attendees would like to purchase them and have them signed by the author. There will also be a drawing for and advance reader copy of Pitch Dark which will be given away on the night of the event to one lucky attendee.

During school vacation week, we will be having a Harry Potter Party from 3-6 p.m. on April 18. We are inviting all witches and wizards to attend this magical afternoon gathering. Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character or Hogwarts Student. Participants will be able to make their own wand and pet Hedwig craft, watch the movie, hunt for horcruxes, and enjoy a butterbeer float. We hope you can join us.

Other April Activities:

Every Monday (except, April 15-Patriot’s Day-Library Closed)- Technology Assistance with Ernie Steward from 3:30-5 p.m.

Friday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m.-Storytime Music with Carla Miller

Tuesday, April 9: Getting Knit-Tea with Jenn from 5-6 p.m. Bring your favorite mug and a knitting project. Hot chocolate and tea available. It’s a great way to work on a project and visit other knitters. All levels of experience welcome.

Thursday, April 11: Jay-Niles Memorial Library Friends of the Library meeting at 2 p.m. Do you love your JNML and want to volunteer or help fundraise for the library? If so, this group is for you. All are welcome to join.

Friday, April 12, at 10:30: Storytime and Playgroup.

Friday, April 19: Storytime with Sal the Dog from Love on a Leash at 10:30 a.m.. Dungeons and Dragons for Adults at 6 p.m. Beginners welcome.

Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m.: Dungeons and Dragons for Tweens and Teens.

Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m.: Watch the first three episodes of All the Light We Cannot See, a Netflix Series.

Thursday, April 25, at 6 p.m.: Watch the final episode of All the Light We Cannot See and discuss the book. We have 10 copies of the book that may be borrowed during April prior to the discussion.

Friday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m.: Storytime and Playgroup.

Starting April 12, we will have Spring Raffle Fundraising Baskets. Take a chance at winning one. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. All proceeds go towards funding children’s programs at the library. Date of drawing TBA.

Reminder: We have Western Maine Play Museum Day passes available for check out.

Our Library Hours are Mon and Tues, 1-7 p.m., Wed and Thu 12-6 p.m., Fri 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sat 9 a.m.-Noon.

