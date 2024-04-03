Thank you to all who attended our Livermore Falls Library Association Meeting. It was wonderful to get to share our goals and achievements with you. It wouldn’t be possible for us to do what we do without our community! Thank you!

On April 8, there will be a total solar eclipse, while the library won’t be open, Livermore Falls will experience 98% coverage. We have a limited supply of free glasses, with a two per household limit while supplies last. Ask at the circulation desk! For more information on about the eclipse (including safety), we recommend visiting https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses.

The library will be CLOSED on Tuesday, April 16 in observance of Patriot’s Day. Remember -when there is a state or federal Monday holiday, we are closed the following Tuesday.

Book Club has had some exciting events over the last couple of months. In March we had a book discussion with local author Kayla Maurais and in April, Book Club is reading its ONE HUNDREDTH book! We’ll hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, April 18 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Swing Time by Zadie Smith as part of our Overlooked Books series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Our home school group will be meeting Wednesday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m and Tuesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. Attend whichever meeting best fits your schedule or come to both! We have activity stations for ALL age groups that encourage learning and creative play. Come see what we’ll learn about this month! All are welcome and no sign up is required.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. Participate in a challenge or do your own thing. After the club, we’ll display the finished creations for everyone to admire!

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

You asked and we listened! Knit/Crochet is now EVERY Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own project or learn along with your library staff! We’ve been working on a lot of fun projects, from granny squares to shawls to wizard hats. We have yarn, needles, hooks, and lots of helpful books! Every level of learner is welcome.

Have questions about your smart phone, tablet, or computer? Curious about protecting yourself from scams? Interested in learning more about online banking or telehealth? Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education will be joining us for Technology sessions every Friday for the month of April. Call or come into the library to sign up for a session to ask Ernie!

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, April 27 this month.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is back to having regular hours. Stop by on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and pick up some great reads or donate some of your own! We’re currently accepting donations of gently used books and DVDs for our store.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

