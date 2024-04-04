Before snow was expected to fall, Farmington residents took advantage of the weather Tuesday, April 2, to enjoy a nice stroll in the downtown area. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal
Related Stories
Latest Articles