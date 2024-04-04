WELD — For one family the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, is yet another chance to experience what some call “a once in a lifetime experience.”

“I can recall looking at the 1963 eclipse when I was a kid using doubled up film negatives for eye protection,” Tom Skolfield recently posted on his Facebook page. “The eclipse prior to 1963 happened in Maine in August of 1932. My Mom remembers that one as well. She was eight years old. That will be three for her in one lifetime. I will not see the next one scheduled for 2079 unless of course, I live to be 130 years old.”

The Franklin Journal reached out to Tom and his mom, Dorothy “Dot” Skolfield who now lives with her daughter Sharon Bickford in Windham, to learn more about their memories of those prior eclipses.

“Mother took us over to Mt. Zircon in Rumford and we had lunch on the lawn out front on a blanket so we could see it,” Dot reminisced about the 1932 eclipse. “We had lunch with the Kilgores and the Conants. Mother smoked some panes of glass over a wood fire so it got black, was dark so it wouldn’t hurt our eyes.”

The glass got covered with soot, like from a fireplace, Bickford explained.

“By the time we got through, us kids were pretty black,” Dot said.

When asked about the eclipse in 1963 she recalled, “We had the kids out on the front lawn and I smoked glass again and we watched the eclipse,” Dot said. “I was just amazed. We all had fun, we had something to eat. It was a fun time, an experience.”

Asked if there were any advance warnings or information about the eclipses Dot answered, “We read about it, we all looked forward to it. We heard about it on the radio and in the papers, the TV in 1963. We saw pictures of it afterwards in the newspaper.”

She said it was just amazing to see the eclipse take place. “It didn’t get completely dark,” she noted. “It almost did, was almost a full eclipse.”

In response to what her plans for this year’s eclipse are Dot replied, “Well, maybe I will watch it.”

A wall in Dot’s bedroom has a sliding glass patio door, Bickford stated. “She might be able to see it,” she noted. “She sees the moon at night.”

Dot will turn 100 on May 14, Tom, who was contacted later, stated.

“I remember using film negatives here in Weld when the sun was eclipsing,” Tom said. “I don’t remember it being such a big deal. Everybody knew, people were aware. As I recall, it wasn’t the big deal it is today.”

The 1963 eclipse took place the summer Tom turned 14, just before going to Wilton Academy for his ninth grade in school, he said.

“That was a long time ago,” he noted. “We were just here at the house.”

Asked about plans for this year, Tom replied, “I have a whole bunch of family coming up to Weld for this one.” A son-in-law works at McCann Fabrication, is bringing welder’s glasses, he said.

“It was pretty neat,” Tom said of his first eclipse.

