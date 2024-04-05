FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has successfully completed the third session of Citizens Police Academy. This six-week program covered a wide range of law enforcement topics from many instructors to include the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Sheriff Nichols, Detectives, State Fire Marshalls Office, and Director Jack Peck from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy to name a few. The students also participated in a ride along program with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office. The class was coordinated by Sergeant Brandon Sholan, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and graduated a total of nine citizens.

