FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library will host award-winning Maine author Matt Cost on April 17 at 6 p.m. in the Holman Room. Cost will be discussing his newest book, Pirate Trap, published in March 2024.

Matt Cost is a dynamic writer who has published both mystery and historical fiction novels. His multiple series include the Goff Langdon Mainely Mystery books, the Clay Wolfe/Port Essex Mystery series, and the burgeoning Brooklyn 8 Ballo Mystery series. His historical fiction books, At Every Hazard: Joshua Chamberlain and the Civil War and Love in a Time of Hate, revolve around Maine characters and settings while I Am Cuba: Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution is about how a 30-year-old lawyer named Fidel turned the tides of war in Cuba. The first book of his Mainely Mystery series, Mainely Power, was selected as the Maine Humanities Council Read ME Fiction Book of 2020.

Cost lives in Brunswick, Maine, with his wife, Harper. While the two raised their four children, Cost owned a video store, a gym, a mystery book store, and served as a teacher. Now he spends most of his time at his computer writing, his chocolate lab and basset hound at his feet.

Please join us at the Farmington Public Library to hear Matt Cost talk about his newest book Pirate Trap and pick up a copy for yourself on April 17 at 6 p.m. This author talk is free, light refreshments will be provided, and all in the community are welcome.

