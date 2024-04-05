WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: week of March 27.
Teams: Mines In The Gutters 140-76, Designs By Darlene 126-90, Wreckin Balls 123-93, Just One More 121-95, Living On A Spare 107-109, Bowling Belles 101-115, Full Of 5 Pins 74-142, Golden Oldies 72-144
Games: Jamie Ellsworth 185, Melissa Malone 183, Vicky Kinsey 170, Lisa Dube 170, Heather Malone 170, Amber Bridges 163, Natasha Richards 154, Rocell Marchellino 153, Vicky Stevens 153.
Series: Melissa Malone 481, Vicky Kinsey 452, Jamie Ellsworth 444, Vicky Stevens 442, Marley Stevens 439, Lisa Dube 435, Natasha Richard 415, Michelle Perkins 403.
