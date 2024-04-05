WINSLOW- Since kids don’t grow up overnight, it can sometimes be hard to tell from week to week how much of a difference you’re making as a Scouting volunteer. Scouting leaders who complete training programs deliver stronger programs that reach each youth where they are every single week. On Sunday, March 24, four area leaders were recognized for completing all requirements for specific training awards as well as the more challenging to earn Scouter’s Key.

A training award is a position-specific recognition earned by Scouters who meet certain tenure, training and performance requirements. The tenure requirement is one year for den leaders and two years for all other positions. Basic training for your position, plus specified supplemental training depending on their Scouting position. Additionally, the Scouter must do four or five things, which vary by position, such as participating in an annual unit-planning meeting or giving primary leadership in meeting a Journey to Excellence objective.

A Scouter’s Key is a more advanced award earned by the top leader in a unit (i.e., Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, Advisor or Skipper). They must have three years as the top unit leader within a five-year period. As with the training awards, a Scouter’s Key requires basic training for the position they held plus specified supplemental training. Additionally, their Scouting unit must achieve at least the Silver level of Journey to Excellence for at least two years, they must participate in at least one additional supplemental or advanced training event, and they must complete one or two other program-specific requirements.

Christopher Santiago of Vassalboro earned the Den Leader Training Award, Scouter’s Training Award for the Cub Level and Scouter’s Training Award for the Troop level. Ginger Fails of New Sharon earned the Den Leader’s Training Award. Jamie Russell and Drew Riddle, both of Randolph, earned the Scouter’s Training Award for the Troop Level.

Christopher Santiago earned the Scouter’s Key for his work in the Cub Scout level of the program. The awards were presented by Kennebec Valley District Training Chair Walter Fails of New Sharon. The event was held at the Winslow Parks and Recreation Hall. Kennebec Valley District Scouters deliver the programs of Scouting in Kennebec, Lincoln, Knox, Somerset, and Franklin Counties.

