REGION — Join Maine Woodland Owners’ Executive Director, Tom Doak, on Tuesday, April 23, at 4:00 p.m. for a one-hour online presentation, “Ten Important Things New Woodland Owners Should Know.” Doak will help new woodland owners think about the things that are important for anyone getting started in woodland ownership and management. This program is part of an education series geared to those new to woodland ownership and will connect owners with forest professionals and information to start the woodlot management process. The event is free to members and non-members are asked to make a $10 donation to participate. For more information and to register, go to: www.mainewoodlandowners.org/newwoodlandowners

