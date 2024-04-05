AVON — Trey Reed of Avon, a Senior at Mt. Abram Regional High School, recently received The 2024 Principal’s Award. Principal Tim Richards made the announcement last week. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals Association (MPA), is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his years at Mt. Abram High School, Trey has distinguished himself, in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Principal Richards stated when he made the presentation, “He is always willing to lend a helping hand and share a friendly good morning. He very much deserves this recognition.”

Reed, Principal Richards, and other award winners and their principals have been invited to attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 6, at 12:30 p.m. The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

