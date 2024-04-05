REGION — On April 1 Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) kicks off the booth sales portion of the Girl Scout Cookie Program® as Girl Scouts unbox their futures as young female leaders through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly anticipated time of year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire essential life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local in Maine to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts are innovative powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

At cookie booths throughout Maine, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and more. Supporters can locate a booth nearby, order cookies online for direct shipment from a local troop, or donate Girl Scout Cookie Shares using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutsofmaine.org.

Buy your favorite cookies from a troop or find a local booth near you. Direct ship options are now available online as well as booth locations which will vary throughout the season. Thank you for supporting Girl Scouts. Check with your local Girl Scout troop.

Locally, sale booths will be at Walmart, 615 Wilton Road, Farmington, on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 21. Also, Aubuchon Hardware, 528 Wilton Rd in Farmington, Saturday, April 6 and Sandy River Farm Supply/Farmington Falls Rd/ Rt2, 20 Farmington Falls Rd, New Sharon, on Friday, April 12 and Tilton’s Market/Buckfield, 11 Turner Street in Buckfield, on Saturday, April 13.

