A pickup truck lies Monday beside a riverbed after crashing into a utility pole on state Route 4 and dropping down a steep embankment. Driver Carey Craig of Lewiston and a passenger were taken to a Farmington hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said. Maine State Police photo

AVON — Two people were injured Monday when the pickup truck they were in went off state Route 4, struck a utility pole and went down a steep riverbed embankment, stopping just short of water.

Driver Carey Craig, 46, of Lewiston and an unidentified passenger were the only occupants of the GMC truck, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, wrote in an email. State police handled the call.

The pair was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with injuries not considered lift threatening, Moss wrote.

The Phillips and Strong fire departments assisted at the crash, which was reported about 11:20 a.m.

 

 

 

