HARTLAND — The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will present “UNPLUGGED,” an all-acoustic live country music show on Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. at the Irving Tanning Community Center, 62 Elm St, Hartland.

The show will feature a great line-up of legendary Maine country and bluegrass performers, all members of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame including Ray Stafford, Stan Keach, Joe and Nellie Kennedy, Phil and Ellen LeClaire, Paul Main and Ken and Jane Brooks. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, a non-profit 501(c)(3) cultural organization based in Mechanic Falls, Maine, and the only country music hall of fame museum east of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Irving Tanning Community Center is located at 62 Elm St, Hartland, and tickets are $15 at the door, general admission. The show starts at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12 noon. Food and beverages will be available at the show.

For more information contact 207-613-5411 or find the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame on Facebook. This show is sponsored by Reny Charitable Foundation, Norway Savings Bank, McKusick Petroleum Company, and William A. and Sue-Ann Buckley.

