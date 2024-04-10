LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, April 7, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service a beautiful Sundaywas in store and many parishioners entered First Baptist Church looking forward to the worship service. Our acting Pastor this morning was Kay Watson. Dianne Hirsh opened the service as she welcomed all in attendance and read a few announcements.

She led us as we sang two praise songs: “Surely The Presence of the Lord Is In This Place”, and “O, The Glory of Your Presence”. Kay read the call to worship from Psalm 117, Verses 1 – 2. We moved on to prayer time with several prayers offered from the pulpit and the congregation, followed by The Lord’s Prayer and we sang “Guide Me, O’ Thou Great Jehovah”. As the tithes and offering were collected, Margaret Emery played “Heaven Came Down” and Dianne Hirsh sang a beautiful and vibrant rendition of a favorite hymn, “My Tribute”.

As introduction to her sermon, Kay read Scripture from the Book of John, Chapter 20, Verses 24 – 29. After Jesus was crucified and buried, Mary Magdalene went to His grave a few days later. When she arrived, she and another woman looked into the grave, but Jesus was not there. His linens were not there. She ran to the disciples to tell them the body of Jesus had been taken away, but she didn’t know where.

Then, Jesus appeared to Mary and later He appeared to Peter and others. He showed them the holes in His hands and sides. He told them He was ascending to heaven to be with His Father. They all believed Him except the one named Thomas. Thomas said He would not believe until he could touch and feel the wounds that Jesus had received during the crucifixion.

There is more to this story. The sermon is titled, “Stop Doubting and Believe”. We closed the sermon as we sang a favorite older Hymn, “There is Sunshine In My Soul”.

At this point, Kay and The Board of Deacons served the communion meal to the congregation, after which, the congregation formed a large circle around the sanctuary and sang “Bind Us Together”.

Announcements:

1. During April, we will collect cereal for the Food Cupboard and in May, we will collect canned fruit.

2. Sunday Morning: The Worship Team meets for warm up/Rehearsal at 9 a.m., Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m., worship service at 10:30am, and Coffee Hour at 11:30 a.m.

3. Bible Study of “The Chosen”, Tuesday evening at the parsonage, 6 p.m. with Pastor Thayer.

4. Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Bible Study at the church with Kay.

5. Items needed for a rummage sale. The sale is on Saturday, April 13. See Annie Anders.

6. Soap ‘N More will open on Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to Noon. A free meal is served at 11 a.m.

7. A Hymnsing will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 6 p.m. All invited to sing God’s joyful music!

