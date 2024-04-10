LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Tuesday night chose a five-year contract with Pine Tree Waste Inc. to haul waste recyclables and other materials from the transfer station.

The company, part of Casella Waste Systems in Vermont, submitted proposals for three and five years.

“They are the same price to start,” Chairman Mark Chretien said.

The price to haul solid waste, construction and demolition, bulky waste, clean wood and zero-sort recyclables to Maine Waste-to-Energy in Auburn is $375 per trip, according to the proposal. Additional disposal fees, depending on type of material, are $75 to $95 with some payable to Pine Tree and others to Maine Waste-to-Energy.

“What are we paying now?” Selectperson Scott Richmond asked.

Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd indicated it was $212 and change per haul.

Advertisement

Selectperson Brett Deyling asked what is the increase after year one.

Judd said the proposals were exactly the same and would increase based on the consumer price index, or 5%, whichever is greater.

“I think we would be crazy to do it for three,” Chretien said.

“It is probably a no-brainer,” Richmond said.

“I don’t see prices coming down,” Deyling agreed.

“We attempted to do the flat rate for all three years but they weren’t having that,” Judd said.

Advertisement

“We called around and they are still going to be our most competitive price,” Deyling added.

In other business, absentee ballots for town elections and the town meeting warrant vote on April 23 won’t be available until next week, Judd said.

The 2024-25 budget for Regional School Unit 73 is also being decided that day. Those absentee ballots are not available yet and can not be distributed until the town ballots are also available, she said.

The school budget public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Spruce Mountain High School’s cafeteria in Jay. Each of the articles will be voted on. Questions about the budget may be presented there.

Voters will go to the polls between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls for the district budget validation vote. There will be no opportunity to vote down any individual section of the budget.

The absentee ballots for the validation vote won’t be available until after Thursday’s vote. Voting in Livermore on April 23 will be at the Community Center on Church Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: