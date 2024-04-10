Franklin County Animal Shelter (FCAS) is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. They are a no-kill shelter so if you are looking for a furry friend to fill your home with love and pets, this is the place to visit. they’d love to talk to you about their adoptable animals, so contact us, or better yet, come visit–maybe you’ll meet your new fur-ever friend. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Murphy is a five-year-old male and is a retriever mix. His nicknames are Murph Burph, and Murphy Moose. Murphy is an extraordinary social pup and just loves others. He is super friendly with people, dogs, and cats alike. He loves to meet new people, and his joy and sociability makes him the favorite dog among our feral cat colony.

He would do really well in a multi-dog home, but his excitability around food would require proper feeding boundaries. He also has severe separation anxiety, so his future home would need someone to be around all the time, whether at home or doggy daycare. Murphy is very strong, and his enthusiastic spirit means that he should only be around older children.

Romeo, a seven-year-old male gray tabby with the nickname of Mr. Montague. Meet Romeo. This older boy definitely likes to spend most of his days sleeping in high places, but he also loves to initiate affection on his own terms.

He is quite interested in people, and likes to follow you around when he is paying attention. He gets along well with cats for the most part, but just like the Shakespearean Romeo, he will finish a fight if someone starts it (we’re looking at you Tybalt… I mean, Mrs. Myers…)

