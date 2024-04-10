REGION — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with your community high school, is looking for local families to host high school exchange students aged 15 to 18 from diverse countries such as Australia, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, and more.

ASSE exchange students are carefully selected based on their academic achievements and personalities. Host families have the opportunity to choose a student from diverse backgrounds, countries, and interests. These students arrive with their own spending money and comprehensive insurance coverage.

Whether you’re a young family, retired, a single parent, or empty nesters, hosting a foreign exchange student presents an extraordinary chance to expand your family’s cultural horizons without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

To become an ASSE Host Family and to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, please contact the ASSE Eastern Regional Office at 1-800-677-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com to initiate your host family application. Our students are excited to learn about their American host families, so why wait? Start the journey of welcoming your new son or daughter today!

