DIXFIELD — The Regional School Unit 56 board of directors Tuesday reviewed proposals for the 2024-25 budget that included increases from 4.5% to 5.3%.

The $14.28 million proposal is an increase of $718,776, or 5.3%, from this year’s budget of $13.56 million.

However, Superintendent Pam Doyen said Tuesday that the district’s health insurance costs will increase 11.5% next year, which is $23,464 more than the 10% increase they had allotted for the budget. Due to the increase, it would increase the budget 5.5%, not 5.3%.

During the March 26 board meeting, directors advised Doyen and administrators to prepare budgets with increases ranging from 4.5% to 5%.

Doyen showed slides showing which programs or materials may be cut to lower the increases. For example, to have a 5% increase would mean cutting $64,024. The district might cut middle and high school Nordic skiing, middle school clubs such as Speech and Debate, Technology Club, winter cheering teams, discontinue online streaming of directors’ meetings, and an athletic director assistant position, among others.

A 5% increase would mean taxpayers in Canton would pay 2.93% more; Carthage 3.84% more, Dixfield 9.61% more and Peru 5.12% more.

A 4.8% increase would cut $91,153 and include those mentioned previously and a teacher at Dirigo High School, either alternative education or math, Doyen said.

A 4.5% increase would cut $131,846 and include all the cuts from the aforementioned list as well as money for the district’s nutrition program, course reimbursement for educators and some substitute teachers.

Select Board members Dick Pickett of Dixfield, Peter Stankovics of Carthage and Brian Keene of Canton, who is the district’s technology director, gave their opinions on the scenarios.

Pickett said he would “like to see something less than the 5.3% increase.”

“It’s gonna be very difficult for us to swing this tax increase,” Stankovics said. “So, if there is a reserve account or any money anywhere to help pay for some of these programs that you’re presenting to us that may be cut, that these monies be used to retain these programs.”

Keene said, “I think for us, like all of the towns, budgeting this year is going to be very difficult. I think we would like you guys to continue going forward and supporting our students and what they need and do the best we can to offer the best education for kids in our four towns.”

Directors will vote on the proposed budget at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at Dirigo High School.

A public hearing and vote on the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 28 at the high school.

Voters in Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru will go to the polls June 11 for the final vote.

