FARMINGTON — The Franklin Journal is pleased to welcome Rebecca Richard to its staff of writers.

Richard comes to us from the South Portland Sentry and Scarborough Leader where she has worked for the past year. A graduate of University of Maine at Augusta, she holds a degree in liberal studies with a concentration in writing.

A resident of Jay, she is mom to eight.

“We are thrilled to add Rebecca to our staff,” said Managing Editor A.M. Sheehan. “She will fit right in and help us toward our goal of better coverage of Franklin County and its communities as we transform into a ‘must read’ hyper local publication.

“Rebecca will be responsible for the new newsletter we are creating to keep readers abreast of what’s happening in the county,” Sheehan added. “Anyone who would like to receive the weekly newsletter may send an email address to rrichard@thefranklinjournal.com.”

Rebecca welcomes story ideas and news tips at rrichard@thefranklinjournal.com or 207-500-3117.

