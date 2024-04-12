Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a no kill shelter, which all of our animal lovers appreciate. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family.

Ninja is a male two year old mixed breed with the nickname of Knucklehead. Needless to say he’s a furry ball of love and energy, with a particular love for parkour. His bouncing may not win him an Olympic gold medal, but he will certainly win a gold medal in your heart.

Ninja is a big sweetheart who is always ready for an adventure. He would love to meet any dogs that you may have, though he has a strict no-cats policy and cannot go to a home with any small animals due to his high prey drive.

He also has quite a loud bark, so he would be a good guard dog. He needs a home with structure, and he would love a home that is looking to do sport training. Come and meet this adorable bundle of energetic love who is ready to add lots of smiles and laughter to your life.

Fauna is a female brown tabby and is four to six years old. Her nickname is Jekyll and Hyde, which as you can predict, Miss Fauna likes to keep you guessing. She likes to initiate affection on her own terms, but she can get overstimulated easily and she will definitely let you know when that happens.

She tends to pick on other cats, so she would be best to go to a home without other cats. She would probably do well with dogs if they are cat-savvy and make sure to give her space. She thrives from being unpredictable and murdery, but she is looking to find twin flame.

