STATE — Spring bursts onto the scene in Maine the first weekend of May, and this year, it coincides with the highly anticipated 12th Annual Maine Pottery Tour. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, for a unique opportunity to explore the vibrant ceramics scene in Maine.

This self-guided tour is a delightful way to spend a weekend. More than 70 pottery studios – our largest tour to date! – across the state will open their doors, welcoming visitors into the world of handcrafted ceramics.

A unique Maine Experience: The Maine Pottery Tour offers a chance to:

Meet the artists: Chat with potters and gain insights into their creative process and inspiration.

Witness the magic: Get a behind-the-scenes look at studios, including demonstrations of throwing on the wheel and glazing techniques.

Explore kilns: Peek into the heart of the creative process and see where the pottery comes to life.

Shop for one-of-a-kind pieces: Discover a treasure trove of functional and decorative ceramics, perfect for your home or as special gifts.

Plan your Maine Pottery road trip:

With studios scattered across the state, the Maine Pottery Tour is a perfect excuse for a scenic road trip. The Maine Pottery Tour website provides downloadable maps and links to interactive online maps to help you plan your itinerary. New this year is the Plan My Tour app, which will make it easier for visitors to plan their pottery road trip. Users can also earn badges in the app that may entitle them to discounts and free gifts.

Whether you’re a seasoned pottery enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and unique Maine experience, the Maine Pottery Tour is a must-do event. For more information about the Maine Pottery Tour, please visit our website, Mainepotterytour.org.

